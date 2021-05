Amazon Prime Day will be here sometime in June -- the dates are still to be determined -- but we've already found some prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on the giant tech company's site. To that end, we've rounded up a few of our favorite items available under $50, from a Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for $39 to the JBL Go 3 at its everyday low price of $40. Just note that many of these prices could go even lower once Prime Day officially hits -- that's especially true of Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire tablet. For more information, check out these 10 amazing deals we expect to see on Prime Day.