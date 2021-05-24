newsbreak-logo
Price Chopper/Market 32 Across New York Expanded Rewards Program

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
WZOZ 103.1
 4 days ago
Price Chopper and Market 32 locations across New York State have expanded their Advantage Rewards Program for shoppers. According to My Little Falls, in addition to food and fuel, the supermarket chain is now offering its customers the opportunity to use their earned rewards to support local schools, pay down student loans, donate to charity, purchase specialty kitchen products and enter periodic sweepstakes. Their website has all the info.

WZOZ 103.1

