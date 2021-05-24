Sennheiser MKE 400 review: A phone-friendly mic for content creators

The average gamer spends eight hours and 27 minutes playing games, which represents a 14% increase over 2020. User-generated content platforms like Youtube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. have led to the meteoric rise of new media creators. Allstar sits at the intersection of these two prominent trends. It’s a platform built for gamers that allows them to capture their favorite gaming moments, distribute this content, and build followings. Allstar is completely cloud-based without the need for any specialized or costly hardware and is currently offered as a freemium product with premium features coming soon. It currently supports CS:GO and Dota 2 with titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Rainbow6, and Valorant in the roadmap.