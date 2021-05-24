newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sennheiser MKE 400 review: A phone-friendly mic for content creators

By James Archer
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sennheiser MKE 400 isn’t just a clean-sounding, nicely compact shotgun mic; with its smartphone support and easy setup, even inexperienced users can get quality recordings.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Smartphone#Sennheiser Mke#Quality Recordings#Review#Shotgun#Mke 400#Phone Friendly Mic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Central

imoo Watch Phone Z6 review: Unique features with an inconsistent companion app

Connected smartwatches for kids are starting to pick up some pretty amazing features, and in my time building out this imoo Watch Phone Z6 review, this watch continues that trend. With so many options becoming available, finding best smartwatches for kids can be difficult. The imoo Watch Phone Z6 has excellent hardware packing dual cameras, a flip-up display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and more — but as we've seen with adult versions of smartwatches, a good experience on a wearable is about more than features.
Internetb975.com

Snap plans new video editing app, features for content creators

(Reuters) – Snap Inc, owner of photo messaging app Snapchat, announced Thursday it will launch a new standalone app later this year called Story Studio, with video editing tools to help users make professional-level content for mobile. Snap said it will also add a new feature to help notable Snapchat...
Behind Viral Videoserhsraider.org

Minority Content Creators On TikTok

Since I started using TikTok in 2019, I’ve seen several videos of POC content creators speaking up about their content constantly being shadowbanned. Being shadowbanned on TikTok means being banned from the platform or when visibility on your videos has been reduced resulting in the videos not appearing on the FYP (For You Page) as frequently as before. However, more recently I’ve seen an increase in these videos on my FYP. This isn’t just happening to POC content creators but Minority content creators in general. This is happening on many different sides of TikTok like Alt, Spiritual, and Cottagecore.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Allstar Raises $3.85M to Let Gamers Become Content Creators and Capture Their Favorite Gaming Moments

The average gamer spends eight hours and 27 minutes playing games, which represents a 14% increase over 2020. User-generated content platforms like Youtube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. have led to the meteoric rise of new media creators. Allstar sits at the intersection of these two prominent trends. It’s a platform built for gamers that allows them to capture their favorite gaming moments, distribute this content, and build followings. Allstar is completely cloud-based without the need for any specialized or costly hardware and is currently offered as a freemium product with premium features coming soon. It currently supports CS:GO and Dota 2 with titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Rainbow6, and Valorant in the roadmap.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Start some new content creation with the Blue Yeti Nano USB mic on sale for $60

Want to start making videos for YouTube or TikTok? Then you need a good mic, and if you're working on a budget you need one that won't break the bank. The Blue Yeti Nano is a USB mic that's on sale for $59.99 at Target in Shadow Grey. The same mic is $100 in other colors, and that's what it goes for at other retailers for the most part. The next best price is $90 at Amazon, and previous deals have usually only seen it drop to around $70. This is a great deal, and it's highly likely that will sell out sooner than later. Despite having been around for a couple of years now, deals on the Yeti Nano have been few and far between because it's already so affordable.
Electronicsdecodedmagazine.com

Sennheiser set to release pair of £1,099 earphones

Sennheiser has been on the cutting edge of audio technology for some time now, and the German company’s latest product is aiming to become the gold standard of earphones. The new Sennheiser IE 900 earphones are described by the company as the new benchmark in portable audio, and it would be hard to disagree, especially when you look at the quality, and of course the price.
Behind Viral Videoscelebrityaccess.com

Content Creator Criticizes Twitch Over Its DMCA System

(Hypebot) –Twitch is facing backlash regarding DMCA takedown from the famed YouTuber and Twitch streamer, Angry Joe. “If I receive three strikes my channel is terminated, yet I can’t see the strike… I can’t submit a dispute”. By Timothy Geigner from Techdirt. Famed YouTuber and Twitch streamer Angry Joe, or...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JustaMinx joins Team Envy as content creator

Twitch streamer JustaMinx is joining Envy’s team of content creators, according to a new announcement from the team. In recent years we’ve seen all kinds of content creators signed to esports organizations as theyattempt to extend their reach outside the realm of pure esports. On Monday, May 17, Envy announced...
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Safety content creator describes various situations when it's best for women to lie

Cathy Pedrayes takes her role as "TikTok's Mom Friend" very seriously. With over 1.6 followers on the popular social media platform and 111k followers on Instagram, the content creator has carved a niche for herself by posting smart and useful tips and tricks that can come in handy in our day-to-day life. Dressed in an electric blue dress and string of pearls, Pedrayes alerts her followers about several scenarios where seemingly normal things we do might actually be putting us in danger. One particularly informative series named "Situations When It's Best To Lie" has emerged quite popular online where Pedrayes addresses a range of situations when it's better for women to lie or omit the truth when dealing with strangers.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

AVerMedia Launches Live Streamer NEXUS and MIC 330, a 6-track Audio Mixer/Creator’s Control Center and a Dynamic XLR Microphone.

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video, announced today that it has launched the Live Streamer NEXUS and Live Streamer MIC 330, the latest additions to AVerMedia’s ecosystem. These bring a game-changing audio mixer/control center for live content creation on YouTube, Twitch, or any streaming platform and a dynamic XLR microphone ready to help creators make their voice heard.
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

This Death Star-Inspired Loudspeaker Will Bring Premium Sound to the Dark Side…of Your Living Room

In today’s installment of audio gear that doesn’t look like audio gear, a new Death Star-shaped speaker is here to welcome you to the dark side. Known as the Cell Alpha, the speaker comes courtesy of startup Syng. Helmed by ex-Apple designer Christopher Stringer, the California-based outfit says it aims to turn listening into a multisensory experience with its debut design for wannabe Darth Vaders.
Electronicsradioworld.com

Sennheiser Launches XS Lav Mobile Mic

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest lavalier microphone, an omnidirectional clip-on mic aimed at content creators. The XS Lav Mobile mic is available in separate versions with TRRS connector and a USB-C connector, respectively, and the USB-C version is also sold as part of a larger Mobile Kit. The XS Lav...
Electronicsthecomedybureau.com

PFW Party Mic (Zoom Mic)

You will need to download the video conferencing app, Zoom. $5 for 5 minutes PayPal or Zelle: lsundstedt@aol.com. A link to the mic will come to your email after you sign-up! Look out for it!. EVERY MONDAY AT 12PM PT/3PM ET! EVERY WEDNESDAY at 8PM PT/11PM ET & EVERY FRIDAY...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Strauss & Wagner EM205 Review – Unquestionably Audiophile-Friendly At The Lowest Price Possible

You can stop looking. These are the highest quality wired earbuds you'll find for the money, bar none. With the number of available wired and wireless audio gadgets increasing exponentially, it’s easy to get bogged down with overly optimistic reviews. Especially with regard to reviews that talk about high value and quality. Simply put, that’s a constant claim among OEMs. Each, apparently, provides the best listening experience for the money. As it turns out with Strauss & Wagner EM205, recently sent to Android Headlines for review, the hype is not only real.