Sennheiser MKE 400 review: A phone-friendly mic for content creators

Want to start making videos for YouTube or TikTok? Then you need a good mic, and if you're working on a budget you need one that won't break the bank. The Blue Yeti Nano is a USB mic that's on sale for $59.99 at Target in Shadow Grey. The same mic is $100 in other colors, and that's what it goes for at other retailers for the most part. The next best price is $90 at Amazon, and previous deals have usually only seen it drop to around $70. This is a great deal, and it's highly likely that will sell out sooner than later. Despite having been around for a couple of years now, deals on the Yeti Nano have been few and far between because it's already so affordable.