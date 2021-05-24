PS5 could have an exclusive Final Fantasy game in the works

Final Fantasy fans are in for a treat, as new rumors suggest a brand new title is in the works — but it looks set to be a timed PS5 exclusive. Wccftech reports that French tipster Souls Hunt has leaked details on the upcoming game, which is reportedly being developed by Team Ninja, and is scheduled to be revealed at E3 2021 next month. According to the leaker's tweet and YouTube video on the subject, the title is set to launch in addition to Final Fantasy 16 which is also pegged to be a PS5 exclusive.