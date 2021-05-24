newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 could have an exclusive Final Fantasy game in the works

By Shabana Arif
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Final Fantasy fans are in for a treat, as new rumors suggest a brand new title is in the works — but it looks set to be a timed PS5 exclusive. Wccftech reports that French tipster Souls Hunt has leaked details on the upcoming game, which is reportedly being developed by Team Ninja, and is scheduled to be revealed at E3 2021 next month. According to the leaker's tweet and YouTube video on the subject, the title is set to launch in addition to Final Fantasy 16 which is also pegged to be a PS5 exclusive.

www.tomsguide.com
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souls Games#Sony Playstation#Video Game#Playstation Plus#Console Games#Upcoming Games#E3#Pc Games#French#Final Fantasy 16#Souls Hunts#Resetera#Ff#Vii#Ps5 Restock Disaster#Final Fantasy Fans#Final Fantasy Title#Exclusive#Playstation Dualsense#Playstation Exclusivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

25 Exclusive New Sony Games Are In The Works, Reveals PlayStation Boss

Sony currently has over 25 first-party games in development, according to PlayStation’s newly appointed head [via VGC]. Hermen Hulst disclosed the company’s first-party development plans for a recent PlayStation-themed Wired feature. In the report, Hulst states that “There’s an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions,” while adding that the games range from “big” to “small”, and “different”.
MLBpublicistlibrary.com

Sony Working on 25 New PS5 Games, Characters Like Never Before!!

Sony hopes to release more than 25 PlayStation 5 games under its PlayStation Studios brand. According to Wired’s interview with PlayStation Studio boss (and former guerrilla managing director) Hermen Hulst (Hermen Hulst), “almost half” of these games will not be sequels or spin-offs. For PS5, adding 21 more games can be a big problem, especially considering how slow the exclusive launch is. Gran Turismo has slipped into next year.
Video Gamesanimationxpress.com

Sony’s 25 new PS5 games are in the works

Sony is creating 25 new PlayStation 5 games that are set to release under the PlayStation Studios banner. PlayStation Studio lead Herman Hulst told Wired that a great majority of them will be entirely new content. The buzzing titles that Sony is coming up with are Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Gets Novel Featuring Aerith, Tifa

Square Enix's online store is listing a 288-page Final Fantasy VII Remake novel by Kazushige Nojima titled Trace of Two Pasts for a July 15 release. The novel is available as part of a bundle with the Final Fantasy VII Remake Material Ultimania Plus book as well as a standalone product. The book will center on heroines Aerith and Tifa.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker Gets Release Date on PS4, PS5, and PC

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on November 23, 2021. Players will be able to fight through a new campaign in the First, as the story leads the Warrior of Light and Scions of the Seventh Dawn home. Still, a calamity has built in their absence, and a myriad of conflicts emerge to make the homecoming one that they’ll need to continue to defend.
Video Gamespsu.com

Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker Expansion Dated For November On PS5 And PS4, New Job And Details Revealed

Square Enix has unveiled a collection of information for Final Fantasy 14‘s Endwalker expansion, including that it will release for PS5 and PS4 on November 23, 2021. Alongside the news of the release date, the game unveiled a brand new trailer and showcased the Reaper Job. This expansion also introduces the Male Viera race, the new city of Old Sharlayan, and new areas of Labyrinthos and Mare Lamentorum. Oceania will also be getting its own data centre.
Video Gamesgeekvibesnation.com

Sony Says They Have Over 25 PS5 Titles In The Works

Let me paint you a picture: the year is 2020, in the month where everyone (depending on what country you’re in) stuffs their faces and says thanks (November 2020). Back to the picture – Sony launches their latest console, the PlayStation 5. Mind you, this is during a worldwide pandemic and console production is in a rut. The big 3 (Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo) are all having production problems due to Covid-19. In fact, every company in the world that does mass production was having a problem with this.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s composer reveals he was battling cancer last year while working on the game

Final Fantasy XIV’s digital fan festival has been full of moments; plenty of game reveals, some brilliant developer dancing, and a moment where composer Masayoshi Soken took the stage to deliver a rendition of the track Civilizations complete with Otamatones. It also was the place where it was revealed that Soken had been fighting against cancer while working on music for the MMORPG.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Square Enix and Fender team up for Final Fantasy XIV real-world and in-game guitars

Square Enix and Fender are collaborating on a set of both real-world and in-game guitars for Final Fantasy XIV Online. Electric guitar manufacturer Fender has created a limited run of Final Fantasy XIV Stratocaster guitars. The guitar feature imitation crystal detailing, custom branding on the neck, and a vintage-style hard shell case with the game’s logo. Pre-orders begin in late 2021 with a ship date expected in early 2022.
Comicsgamebyte.com

Final Fantasy Players Host In-Game Memorial For Beserk Creator, Kentaro Miura

Final Fantasty XIV players have banded together to share in an emotional in-game memorial for Beserk creator, Kentaro Miura. Hundreds of players have formed a line within FF XIV, all of them there to pay their respects to the beloved manga artist and creator. Miura, best known as the creator of the bestselling manga Beserk, sadly recently passed away aged just 54.