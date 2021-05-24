newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Family Trainer announced for Switch, trailer

By Ervin
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco have announced that they are bringing the exercise minigame collection Family Trainer to Switch on September 3. Check out a trailer below.

nintendoeverything.com
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Umurangi Generation out on Switch in June, new trailer

The first-person photography game Umurangi Generation now has a release date on Switch. It’ll be available on June 5, Playism and Origame Digital announced today. We have the following overview and trailer straight from Playism:. What is Umurangi Generation?. Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography game in the shitty future....
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Battlefield 6 – More Screenshots Have Leaked from the Upcoming Reveal Trailer

It seems like we get a new Battlefield 6 leak every day these days. The next instalment in EA and DICE’s first person shooter series is going to be revealed soon, but fans of the series have been getting impatient, and what that’s led to, as impatience almost always does, is leaks. We’ve seen a few screenshots (of pretty bad quality) from the game’s as-of-yet unseen reveal trailer already, and now, a bunch more have surfaced.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mighty Goose launches for Switch in June, new trailer

Playism, Blastmode, and MP2 Games have set a release date for Mighty Goose, a scrolling run and gun shooter. It will launch for Switch on June 5. Here’s an overview of the game plus a new trailer:. Traveling the galaxy, hunting down evil. This is the life of Mighty Goose....
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Toy Soldiers HD announced for PC and consoles

Accelerate Games has announced an overhauled and upgraded version of tower defense game Toy Soldiers is coming to PC and consoles later this year. This new version of the game is in development at Signal Studios, the team behind the original game, and features enhanced graphics, never-before-played content, an improved camera, and sound improvements. The HD version also comes with all previously released DLC.
Video GamesGematsu

The King of Fighters XV Leona Heidern trailer, screenshots

SNK has released a new trailer and screenshots for The King of Fighters XV introducing playable character Leona Heidern (voiced by Seiko Yoshida). Previous character trailers introduced Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, Chris, Shermie, Mai Shiranui, King, Yashiro Nanakase, Terry Bogard, Yuri Sakazaki, Andy Bogard, Chizuru Kagura, Kyo Kusanagi, Joe Higashi, Iori Yagami, Benimaru Nikaido, Meitenkun, and Shun’ei.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Latest New World trailer shows off the world of Aeternum

Amazon Game Studios has revealed a new trailer for New World, showing off the world of Aeternum. New World is an upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game. You can watch the New World: This Is Aeternum trailer here:. New World is due to release August 31, 2021 on PC.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Side-scrolling action game The Legend of Tianding announced for Switch

Neon Doctrine and CGCG have announced The Legend of Tianding, a side-scrolling action game. It will launch this October on Switch. Here’s an overview of the project, along with a trailer:. The Taiwanese Robin Hood. Play as Liao Tianding (AKA. Liāu Thiam-Ting), vigilante of Taipei city and wanted by the...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers announced for Switch

Outright Games today announced Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers, a new kart racer based on Nickelodeon’s children CG-animated series. It will release on Switch in October. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. On your marks, get ready to race with Blaze and the...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

New trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 shows off new mission

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, giving us a sneak peek into a new mission. The new level, called ‘Motoko’s Thunderdome’, plunges Lo Wang into the dynamic depths of Motoko’s caves. Lo Wang battles his way through countless creatures while traversing cavernous arenas. Using all of the new techniques at his disposal, he must grapple out of danger while descending further into chaos. However, the mysterious Motoko assists our hero by summoning explosive lighting attacks capable of blasting enemies into the ether.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

3D platform adventure The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem announced for Switch

Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Outright Games, and PHL Collective, today announced The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, a new 3D platformer adventure. The project will be appearing on Switch on September 24. Here’s some additional information and the debut trailer:. In this hilarious 3D platform adventure, play as Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and...
Video GamesIGN

Mighty Goose - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed trailer for this upcoming run and gun shooter game where you play as a bounty hunter goose. Take the fight to the Void King and embark on a quest to save the galaxy when Mighty Goose arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 5, 2021.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

PJ Masks Heroes of the Night announced for Switch

Outright Games, in partnership with Hasbro, today announced PJ Masks Heroes of the Night. The platforming adventure title will be out for Switch on October 29. Get your PJs on and become heroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in the most exciting PJ Masks video game yet. Use their superpowers – like Catboy’s speed, Owlette’s super flying moves, and mighty Gekko’s muscles – to stop the most popular night-time baddies. Explore eight PJ Masks locations, from the city roofs and Mystery Mountain all the way to the Moon! With help from PJ Robot, players will discover a world of friendship, teamwork, and amazing hidden collectibles. Bedtime is the right time to fight crime – but can the world be saved from Romeo, Luna Girl, Night Ninja and more villains?
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Cyberpunk action-adventure game Moon Samurai announced for Switch

The Russia-based development team Nunchaku Games has announced its next game, and its quite the sight. Titled Moon Samurai, the game is a cyberpunk action-adventure inspired by retro games and Asian martial arts, where protagonist Buddy cuts his way through RAM City with the aid of the AI Danao to reclaim it from six other samurai.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Switch Release Date Announced

After a series of issues that have delayed it, the Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Switch release date has finally been revealed by Black Isle Studios. You'll be able to pick up Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance on Nintendo Switch this Thursday, May 20th. In a statement addressing the delay, the company...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake leak reveals release date plans

A reputable leaker has claimed that release dates for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be announced during a new Pokemon Presents in June 2021. After years of waiting, Pokemon fans finally got their wish granted when Nintendo announced in February 2021 that remakes of the beloved Gen IV games Diamond & Pearl will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition Announced for Switch

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 have announced Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition for Switch, with a September 17 release date. Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM – PRINCE’S EDITION, developed by world-renowned video game studio LEVEL-5 Inc., with participation from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and music composed by Joe Hisaishi, tells the story of Evan Pettywhisker Tildrum, the young ruler of Ding Dong Dell. Evan is dethroned by a treacherous coup and must rebuild a new kingdom free of strife while uniting the whole world of Ni no Kuni. Across Evan’s grand adventure, players can explore a beautifully crafted world filled with exotic locations, a wide cast of characters to encounter, dangerous foes, and plenty of allies eager to help. Supporting Evan on his adventure are his friends Roland, Tani, Batu, Lofty and a natural phenomena known as the Higgledies. The Higgledies will provide invaluable support during battles including offensive and defensive buffs, increasing special attack power for Evan and his friends, and assist in attacking enemies. There are 100 unique Higgledies to collect, each with its own special powers. Mix and match different combinations of Higgledies during combat to strategically secure the upper hand in battles.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem Trailer Teases The New Game

The Addams Family is making a return to video games later this year. The household, renowned for its love of all things macabre and oblivious to its various members’ unconventional appearances, is being adapted by Outright Games for an upcoming 3D platformer. Mansion Mayhem is scheduled for release this fall for consoles and PC and will give fans the opportunity to fill the shoes of Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez and Morticia in four player co-op.