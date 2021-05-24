Here Is How To Beat The Markets And Win The Rest Of The Year – Mike Swanson (05/24/2021)

We are getting close to the second half of this year 2021, as we are about to end month five of 2021 of market trading, and I want to help set you up to beat the market averages and win for the rest of this year. Right now with the recent declines in the crypto collectible coin market and many fad tech stock plays that make up the bulk of the Robinhood 100 most owned list that is not happening for very many people, but it can happen for you if you take two simple steps.