newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The US dollar holds Friday gains

marketpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian currency markets are quiet today with most of Europe being on holiday today except for the United Kingdom. On Friday, the dollar index rose by 0.30% to 90.02, despite US long-dated yields slipping. Much of the underlying US dollar strength can likely be attributed to weekend risk hedging after a volatile week across asset classes. I suspect that nerves surrounding the weekend crypto-currency session (well-founded) may also have encouraged markets to load up on US dollars.

www.marketpulse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#Us Dollars#Europe#Yuan#Index Futures#Currency Markets#Futures Markets#Futures Trading#Eur Usd#Gbp Usd#Usd Jpy#Australian#Aud Usd#Nzd Usd#0 7110#Pboc#Usd Cnh#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Markets
News Break
BBC
Country
China
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Taper Talk Gathers Momentum; Dollar, Stocks Mixed As Yields Inch Up

Fed’s Quarles joins Clarida in signalling taper debate may start soon, but yields rise only slightly. Prospect of less stimulus keeps dollar supported near one-week high as stocks struggle. Taper signals thwart gold’s bid above $1,900/oz, Oil weighed by possible Iran supply boost. No tantrum but markets take note of...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

Dollar index slips in mix of gains, losses on major currencies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as the greenback held steady against the euro, lost ground to the British pound and Canadian dollar and gained on the Japanese yen. The diverging performances in the currencies came with changes in economic outlooks for...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Consolidation

Some of the week’s froth has come out of the markets in Asia today, with equities edging lower, along with energy and precious metals and our good friends, the cryptocurrency space, while the US dollar edged higher after an impressive rally overnight. All the financial markets space, the price action looks corrective, rather than a structural turn, as short-term momentum ran out of the “inflation is dead, buy everything” that has swept markets this week.
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Set For Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday, even as a cautious undertone may prevail on fears of central bank policy tightening. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the bank is preparing for an "orderly exit" from its record-low interest rate at some point in the face of accelerating inflation and a build-up of dangerous imbalances.
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
Currencieseconomies.com

Forex and Currency News

Economies.com provides the latest news and articles about the Forex Market. Currency Trading is affected by different economical and political events that we supply you in the Forex News section. You can read the fundamental analysis and follow the latest news of the major currencies such as the Euro, Pound, Yen, Swiss franc etc.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Worldeconomies.com

Singapore Dollar to US Dollar SGD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Singapore Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol SGD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Hong Kong Dollar USD/HKD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Hong Kong Dollar (Symbol USD/HKD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Euro USD/EUR

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Euro (Symbol USD/EUR) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Brunei Dollar to US Dollar BND/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Brunei Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol BND/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Bahraini Dinar to US Dollar BHD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Bahraini Dinar to US Dollar (Symbol BHD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar USD/NZD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar (Symbol USD/NZD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Canadian Dollar to US Dollar CAD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Canadian Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol CAD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Libyan Dinar USD/LYD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Libyan Dinar (Symbol USD/LYD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Beware a Summer Lull in Pound Sterling against the Euro and Dollar

- GBP struggles for direction as month-end beckons. Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1579 | GBP/USD: 1.4119. The outlook for the British Pound remains constructive say a number of analysts we follow, a view that if correct suggests the uninspired performance of recent days is likely to be short-lived in nature.
Currencieseconomies.com

Bitcoin to US Dollar BTC/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Bitcoin to US Dollar (Symbol BTC/USD, Bitstamp and BTC-e) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Indoensian Rupiah USD/IDR

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Indoensian Rupiah (Symbol USD/IDR) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.