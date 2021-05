Ever since our kid’s birth, parents have been unconsciously tracking and storing data about our babies. For instance, you probably had a rough idea of how many diaper changes were a normal amount. If your pediatrician asked, you could guess the average number of hours of sleep your kid gets per night. You might keep tabs on their sugar intake, or how much-dreaded screen-time they’re consuming. But one data point that may have slipped your watchful eye is just how much time your kid spends reading– and, thankfully, it might actually be way more than you think.