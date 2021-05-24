Most Americans Want to be Back in Nature This Year

Like most working professionals, I consider my alarm to be a necessary evil. While I don't particularly look forward to being jolted out of a blissful slumber to Apple's radar sound, I don't know any other way to ensure I'll get up in time for work. But many people — Oprah included — have somehow figured out how to wake up without an alarm. And a 2021 survey revealed that people who ditch the alarm tended to be in a more positive mood, and feel more well-rested, motivated, focused, productive, and clear-headed throughout their workday. Not only that, but they were actually less likely to be late for work than those who relied on their alarm. There seem to be physical health benefits, too: a 2005 study found that people who were suddenly forced awake had higher blood pressure and heart rate than those who woke up in their own time (no surprise there).