newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Most Americans Want to be Back in Nature This Year

wvlkam.com
 5 days ago

By Joe Staples // SWNS–A new study suggests the majority of Americans plan to get in touch with Mother Nature on their summer getaways this year. A survey of 2,000 Americans found 66% said they feel their absolute best when surrounded by nature and more than six in 10 (62%) have daydreamed about getting outside this summer.

www.wvlkam.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Camping#Beautiful People#Adventure Time#Important People#Onepoll#Americans#Solitude#Off Road Adventurers#Summer Trips#Two Thirds#National Monument#River#City Streets#State Park#Home#Lake#Off Road Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Travel
Related
Home & Gardenhouseandhome.com

The Most Wanted Outdoor Features For Summer 2021

The last year has put a renewed focus on the garden for homeowners. A survey commissioned by President’s Choice found that 79 per cent of Canadians view their outdoor space as a welcome at-home getaway. Gardens provide contact with the natural environment and opportunities for physical exercise, especially for kids. Spending time in the great outdoors is positively associated with enhanced wellbeing and contact with nature may “buffer” the psychological and physiological impact of stressful life events. So what are homeowners hankering for in their green spaces this summer to make their lives a little easier? Scroll down!
Home & Gardenmycoastnow.com

The Milner Gardens celebrates 20 years of natural beauty

The Milner Gardens & Woodland is celebrating its 20th anniversary of being open to the public. The park is a 28 hectare plot of land that was donated to the Vancouver Island University in 1996. It’s been open to the public since May 2001. The university uses it as a...
Lifestylethe-riotact.com

Pull your boots on and get back to nature at this riverfront escape

If ever you needed an excuse to wear your RM Williams boots, this is it. This waterfront retreat is just 45 minutes from Tuggeranong, making it the perfect country weekender for anyone seeking to escape the city rat race. And at 116 acres, 18 Upstream Road at Michelago on the banks of the magnificent Murrumbidgee River is the perfect size to run a couple of horses or cattle.
TravelMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: On the river again

Earlier this month I participated in a three-day rafting trip on the Ruby/Horsethief stretch of the Colorado River supported by the Colorado Canyons Association (CCA). Some readers may recall my article from June 2020, derecho wind and all. We did not learn our lesson, so back at it again this year. I was one of the birding guides, the other was Fred Blackburn, a long-time friend from Cortez.
ApplePosted by
POPSUGAR

Want to Ditch the Alarm? Here Are 5 Tips For Waking Up Naturally

Like most working professionals, I consider my alarm to be a necessary evil. While I don't particularly look forward to being jolted out of a blissful slumber to Apple's radar sound, I don't know any other way to ensure I'll get up in time for work. But many people — Oprah included — have somehow figured out how to wake up without an alarm. And a 2021 survey revealed that people who ditch the alarm tended to be in a more positive mood, and feel more well-rested, motivated, focused, productive, and clear-headed throughout their workday. Not only that, but they were actually less likely to be late for work than those who relied on their alarm. There seem to be physical health benefits, too: a 2005 study found that people who were suddenly forced awake had higher blood pressure and heart rate than those who woke up in their own time (no surprise there).
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Most Americans Are Paying Cash for Houses

The real estate market has exploded. Beaten down during the collapse of the Great Recession, home prices took over a decade to work their way back to 2005/2006 prices in many cases. More recently, people have relocated from the largest cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has moved prices in many markets to record […]
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Only In Pennsylvania

One The Most Photographed Natural Landmarks In The Country Is Right Here In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania draws visitors from all over the world – and for good reason. Our beautiful state is home to fascinating history, world-class museums, quite a few recognizable landmarks, and the list goes on and on. While the Liberty Bell earns props as one of the most photographed landmarks in Pennsylvania, that honor goes to Pine […] The post One The Most Photographed Natural Landmarks In The Country Is Right Here In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Beauty & Fashionprosportsextra.com

Pass the Crack Pipe: Are Americans Ready to Go Apeshit?

Now that the coronapocalypse seems to be waning, is America ready to go the apeshit? That’s the question people are asking as pandemic precautions and restrictions seem to be going the way of corded headphones and Mel Gibson. However, despite your inclination to get out and blow off some steam, you might want to remember life has no reset button and there are some common sense precautions that will allow you to indulge yourself without long-term consequences.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Nature

Wolves with adequate social distancing from humans tend to avoid nasty viruses, scientists have found. Navigating around a great white shark in the fish tank.
Travelsaveatrain.com

10 Most Wanted Couples Trips

Romantic, exciting, along the coasts of Italy, in the French Alps outside the doorstep, or somewhere in China, these top 10 wanted couples trips will amaze you. Rail Transport Is The Eco-Friendly Way To Travel. This article is written to educate about Train Travel by Save A Train, The Cheapest Train Tickets Website In The World.
Animalsnorthernwilds.com

Life with Loons

Loons have been a part of the northwestern Ontario outdoor experience for as long as I can remember. The haunting sound of the loon call, and the way it echoes through the lake, is something that stays with anyone who has experienced it. Loons are a beautiful bird in the...
Agriculturecosmopolitancornbread.com

I’ve Wanted This for Years!

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Posts may contain affiliate links. Finally! We decided to go with “Plan C” and the greenhouse is here!. I add several new posts every week – Sign Up for the Free Newsletter and Never Miss...
Animalsoptimistdaily.com

Researchers want to reintroduce jaguars to the American Southwest

The successful reintroduction of native bison and wolves in the US has been so environmentally beneficial that researchers are looking into other once-plentiful species that could be used to restore ecological balance. The latest effort is one to reintroduce the jaguar to the Southwest. Jaguars, also known as the Panthera...
Drinkshauteliving.com

A Citrusy Take On A Southern Standard – CBD Mint Julep

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here. If you’ve ever been to the South during summer, you’ll understand why Kentuckians created mint juleps. For centuries, everyone south of the Mason-Dixon has used this refreshing bourbon blend to keep their cool during the sweltering season.
Travelinplaymagazine.com

Ontario Making it Affordable and Easier to Visit Ontario Parks

Home » » Outdoors » Ontario Making it Affordable and Easier to Visit Ontario Parks. Ontario Making it Affordable and Easier to Visit Ontario Parks. Free day-use permits Monday to Thursday and new tool to obtain permits in advance. The Ontario government says it is making it easier and more...
Environmentpersiadigest.com

Greenland, snowfall never seen before in living memory

The Danish Meteorological Service, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) said What an exceptional snowfall It occurs in the south-central part of Greenland, with the quantities considered historical, It was not disclosed before. Furthermore it, The beginning of the thawing period Which reaches Greenland’s lower elevations, due to heavy snowfall causing...