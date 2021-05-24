If you’ve ever loved a visual novel game, you owe it to yourself to play Famicom Detective Club
Nintendo’s Switch remake of these historically significant visual novels is well worth your time. What was the first visual novel game you really fell in love with? For some it might be Konami’s Snatcher or Policenauts. Many in the West got into the genre with the Nintendo DS thanks to games like Ace Attorney, Hotel Dusk, or Professor Layton. Whatever your adventure game background, you’ll likely be able to see some of its lineage in Famicom Detective Club, recently released in a remade from on the Nintendo Switch.www.vg247.com