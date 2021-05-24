If you’ve ever loved a visual novel game, you owe it to yourself to play Famicom Detective Club

The parents' guide to what's in this game. This titme is for retro gamers that like old Nintendo titles that haven't been released outside of Japan and armchair sleuths who enjoy detective stories and murder mysteries. But everyone else need not apply for Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind. Sure, this game can be fun and offers a unique visual style, but doesn't live up to the hype. First, the good news: Along with attractive graphic novel-like visuals (including some animations) and a good musical score, there's a great story here, taking place mostly in a high school. Without giving anything away, those who enjoy a good story won't be disappointed in that regard, plus many of characters are memorable. But there are a few nagging issues. While the conversations are good, many won't like scrolling through all the pull-down menus to select a topic of discussion, then exiting back to make things progress, and so on. There's no touch-screen support, so you'll need to use the analog stick and buttons. What makes the interactions more taxing is that there's only Japanese audio. It's disappointing, as strong English voice acting could really bring this story to life.