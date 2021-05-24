Make your own gift bags – 31 DIY gift bags
We don’t know about you, but we can’t be the only ones who end up in a sea of shop-bought wrapping paper or gift bags after a Birthday or Christmas. And doesn’t it seem like a waste? That’s why we had to create this ultimate list of the best DIY gift bags you can create yourself at home, making use of old wrapping paper, scraps of fabric or any paper you already have. This is a cheaper and often eco-friendly alternative to shop-bought gift bags (not to mention, much more thoughtful). And we have to admit, these bags are often a gift in themselves, just crying out to be repurposed!www.gathered.how