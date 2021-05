QUESTION: "Are the vaccines still only approved for emergency use only? If so, how do they get approved for general use?" - Debby Dal. ANSWER: "Emergency use authorization is a process that allows (the) FDA to authorize the use of medicines or vaccines as quickly as possible due to an emergency. And so it's great that we have this ability to get vaccines available to the public as quickly as possible. These vaccines are life-saving. We have seen it decrease the number of deaths here in New Hampshire substantially. In terms of how they will move from a EUA, or an emergency use authorization, to a regular approval, that just requires additional paperwork for those manufacturers to submit and that will come with time, I'm sure."