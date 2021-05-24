newsbreak-logo
Rotary Club of Durango to host talk about Aztec Ruins, Chaco

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Rotary Club of Durango will host a presentation by Denise Robertson, superintendent of Aztec Ruins National Monument and Chaco Culture National Historical Park, at 6 p.m. June 1 on Zoom. Robertson will be joined by Tracy Bodnar, board president of the nonprofit Chaco Culture Conservancy. Their presentation will showcase the...

