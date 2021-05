After proving doubters wrong against Juventus, Milan crushed Torino 7-0 as they looked like the clinical side they were in 2020. It was a big morale-boosting win that will help keep the spirits high in the final two games of the season. In terms of changes in the starting XI there were only two differences compared to the game against Juventus. Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Saelemaekers missed the game due to injury and suspension respectively, with Ante Rebic and Samu Castillejo replacing them.