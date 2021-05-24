newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Merkel, Macron back efforts to improve WHO as meeting opens

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the world’s ability to prepare for and defend against pandemics. The U.N. health agency opened its annual assembly Monday with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19. The sweeping proposal would seek to boost pandemic response, stabilize WHO’s funding and ensure greater access to health care — including to vaccines, tests and treatments linked to the coronavirus, among other things.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French President#Ap#German#U N#Who#Pandemic Response#Geneva#Health Care#Missteps#Pandemics#Treatments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
AFP

Macron, Ardern hold talks in new push against online extremism

French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were to hold talks Friday by video conference to advance their two-year-old campaign to curb online extremism. "Among the priorities I would like to see progressed is a strengthened collective ability to manage crises related to terrorist and violent extremist content online," Ardern said in a statement released by the French presidency ahead of the talks.
EnvironmentImperial Valley Press Online

Merkel to youth: Build political support for climate action

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people's frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change, but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action. Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Merkel, Palestinian's Abbas back ceasefire efforts

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Thursday to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the current conflict in the Middle East, with both agreeing to support efforts to reach a ceasefire, Merkel's spokesman said. "Merkel and President Abbas agreed that the initiatives for a speedy ceasefire should be further...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Merkel, Netanyahu speak about Mideast conflict

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current escalation in the Mideast conflict and emphasized Germany’s solidarity with Israel and the country’s right to self-defense. She condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli and voiced her hope for a...
ProtestsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Germany's Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Germany won’t tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations amid tensions in the Middle East. Anti-Israel protests in several cities this week have drawn concern and condemnation, particularly...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Merkel tells Netanyahu she hopes for a rapid end to Gaza fighting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone on Monday she hoped for a rapid end to Israeli-Palestinian fighting, a German government spokesman said. Merkel also condemned protests in Germany at which "hate and anti-Semitism are spread", the spokesman added. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
EconomyBarron's

France To Cancel $5 Billion Sudan Debt: Macron

France will cancel almost $5 billion in debt owed by Sudan to Paris as part of efforts to help the country in its transition to democracy after the ousting of authoritarian leader Omar al-Bashir, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. "We (France) are in favour of an outright cancellation of...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

France's Macron meets Rwanda's Kagame to improve relations

KIGALI, Rwanda -- French President Emmanuel Macron has been welcomed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame to start a key visit Thursday in which the French leader tries to mend relations with the central African country 27 years after the genocide. Macron arrived in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, early Thursday and...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Opinion: How did Germany crumble as the pandemic response model?

My American friends keep asking me the same question these days, and for weeks I have struggled to find a conclusive answer: What happened to Germany?. Wasn’t Germany the poster child for the world initially, efficiently tackling the pandemic on the onset, acting assertively and swiftly, imposing a strict but short lockdown that let the infection numbers plummet, while the United States sank into an abyss of chaos and denial, infection and death rates soaring?
Public Healthraventribune.com

Corona Actual: Merkel warns to be careful when opening – politics

President Angela Merkel wants to consider insecure people when she opens the country. Many were worried when some places were cramped and crowded. But even these people should have the opportunity to be a part of public life. “We need to focus on those who are the hardest and the strongest,” Merkel said in a video conference with volunteer citizens.
EuropeTelegraph

Merkel fights back against Britain's green agenda

Germany is fighting a push by Britain for tougher corporate climate change rules, as talks over a global deal on taxes go down to the wire. The Germans are resisting UK efforts aimed at forcing major companies to report how exposed they are to the risk of climate change, sources said - a key priority for the Government as it gears up for the the delayed COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in six months' time.
Europe101.9 KELO-FM

France’s Macron says ‘apologise’ is not the right word in Rwanda genocide

KIGALI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday “apologise” was not the right word to use when referring to France’s role in Rwanda’s genocide, after saying earlier he recognised his country’s “responsibilities” in the 1994 tragedy. “Apologise is not the appropriate term and I cannot grant forgiveness”, Macron...
Electionskfgo.com

Germany’s small liberal party eyes big role in Merkel succession

BERLIN (Reuters) – After 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel, a small party that believes in big tax cuts and legalising cannabis wants to play kingmaker in Germany’s next government. They might just pull it off. The latest opinion polls indicate that no two parties will command a comfortable...
Religionkfgo.com

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks – spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned attacks on synagogues and other Jewish cultural institutions in Germany, her spokesman said on Friday. German police on Wednesday detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site, with authorities warning there could be further protests over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

France's Le Pen rebrands to face Macron

LA TRINITE-SUR-MER, France -- A year before France's next presidential election, Marine Le Pen is expected to be President Emmanuel Macron's main challenger in a rematch of the 2017 vote. For the past four years, Le Pen has been trying to rebuild her credibility after a poor campaign that was marred by an incoherent message and punctuated by a disastrous debate against Macron.