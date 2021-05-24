OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting postponed to May 31

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – A shareholder group led by climate activist investment fund Engine No. 1 won two seats on ExxonMobil’s board of directors on Wednesday, which could help steer the company towards a more climate-conscious culture. BlackRock Inc., ExxonMobil’s second-largest shareholders, supported three of Engine No. 1’s nominees. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp. shareholders voted 61 per cent in favour of cutting emissions generated by its own products. The company, however, did not set any targets and a motion to prepare a report on how Chevron would be affected by net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 was defeated. On the same day, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its carbon emissions to 45 per cent lower than 2019 levels by 2030, which could force the company to accelerate its green transition. The company plans to appeal the ruling.