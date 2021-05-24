Position Imaging Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

IPickup Smart Package Room is now Co-Sell Ready and Available in Azure Marketplace. Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced the company has attained Microsoft’s Gold-level partner competency, demonstrating a best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. In addition, Position Imaging’s iPickup Smart Package Room solution is now available on the Azure Marketplace which allows organizations to find, try, and provision applications from service providers who are certified to run on Microsoft Azure.