newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Position Imaging Achieves Microsoft Gold Partner Status

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPickup Smart Package Room is now Co-Sell Ready and Available in Azure Marketplace. Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced the company has attained Microsoft’s Gold-level partner competency, demonstrating a best-in-class ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. In addition, Position Imaging’s iPickup Smart Package Room solution is now available on the Azure Marketplace which allows organizations to find, try, and provision applications from service providers who are certified to run on Microsoft Azure.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Products#Atus#Microsoft Teams#Technology Company#Cloud Technology#Cloud Applications#Ipickup#Position Imaging#Visa#Global Partner Solutions#Channel Sales#Leverage Microsoft#Microsoft Competencies#Microsoft Customers#Technology Expertise#Capability#Business Growth#Provision Applications#Mobile#Product Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Electronics
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Experian Partners With Microsoft to Help Global Businesses Prosper in a Data-Driven World

Experian have today announced a new partnership with Microsoft which will help organisations globally make more informed, intelligent decisions with their data and deliver better outcomes for their customers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rory Cutaia, Founder, Chairman, President & CEO at Verb Technology…. “We’re pleased to welcome Experian...
Businessaithority.com

BT Selects IR’s Experience Management Solution for Digital Workplace Portfolio

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has been selected to monitor, manage, and ensure the highest quality experience for users of BT’s managed unified communications and collaboration services, BT Meetings, which are delivered to multinational customers via its new digital service platform.
BusinessSFGate

Crestwood Associates Appears on Another Top Microsoft Partner List

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. No list of “Best Microsoft Partners” would be complete without Crestwood Associates. The latest Redmond Channel Partner Magazine (RCP) list of Best Microsoft Partners in the US is no exception. Crestwood is listed as a national partner, with experience and excellence in Dynamics sales and support, as well as Direct CSP (Cloud Service Provider) offerings.
Softwarechannelfutures.com

Microsoft Primes Partners to Build Next Wave of Teams Collaborative Apps

MICROSOFT BUILD — Microsoft is adapting Teams to become the interface for collaborative apps, its new solutions category for hybrid work environments. Collaborative apps, revealed this week at the Microsoft Build developer conference, aims to bring more extensibility to Teams. The shift to hybrid work environments has necessitated a major...
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Azure and AWS Leading in IoT Onboarding and Lifecycle Management

A new Competitive Assessment report puts Microsoft Azure and AWS leading the pack in IoT deployment. AWS and Microsoft Azure are the two largest cloud platforms, and the two companies play an important role in IoT. According to ABI Research, the two companies are also leading the pack in core IoT deployments.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Deci Attains AWS Independent Software Vendor Partner Status

Deci’s Deep Learning Platform was officially reviewed and validated by AWS architects. Deci, a deep learning company building the next generation of AI, announced today the official review and validation of its platform by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Deci has now joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path program within the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global partner program for technology companies using AWS.
Businessmediapost.com

Experian And Microsoft Partner On Data Tool Access

Experian and Microsoft have formed a partnership to help brands improve their data, the firms announced on Thursday. The arrangement will allow business users worldwide to access Experian data tools, including its Aperture Data Studio, through Microsoft’s AppSource and the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, they state. Brands can also access email...
Googlechannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 26 May 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Softwaretechnologyrecord.com

Banyan Security integrates with Microsoft Azure Active Directory

US-based Banyan Security has launched an integration between Banyan Security Zero Trust Remote Access and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). The move aims to provide users with zero-trust access controls, to improve the security of hybrid environments. The firm says that the integration enables customers to deliver “secure, one-click...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Stack8 Announces Release of Unified Communications Software that Enables Hassle-Free Integration and Provisioning of Microsoft Teams

Stack8, North America’s leading provider of Unified Communications software and managed services, announced the release of SMACS 7.0—the company’s highly intuitive Unified Communications software that enables seamless, hassle-free integration and provisioning of Microsoft Teams into any enterprise business environment. Additionally, the new release provides cloud voice services for Microsoft Teams,...
SoftwareWebProNews

Google Cloud Unveils New Tools to Unify Data

Google Cloud has unveiled its latest innovations, aimed at helping companies unify database, analytics and AI. Google Cloud is the third leading cloud provider, behind AWS and Microsoft Azure. The company is particularly viewed as a good option for machine learning development, and has strong support for open source software.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma SD-WAN Integrates With Google Cloud to Simplify Multicloud

Organizations are moving in full force to adopt the cloud with multicloud availability at the core of their digital transformation. As a result, traditional wide area network (WAN) architectures have become a major bottleneck as they fail to enable direct access to cloud applications. Moreover, organizations lack personnel expertise and...
Businessaithority.com

8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows Sandler Partners to provide its more than 9,000 technology partners with 8×8 Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS), a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

New EMA Radar™ Report on the Unified Analytics Warehouse Examines 12 Vendor Solutions and Provides Guidance to Analytics Buyers

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest EMA Radar Report, titled “Unified Analytics Warehouse – A Guide for Investing in Unified Analytics.” Created to assist analytics buyers in selecting the right solutions for their specific needs, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA research director, John Santaferraro.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Io-Tahoe Announces New Partnership with Climb Channel Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions Inc, as its North America distribution Partner. The partnership now extends Climb’s innovative and disruptive technology offerings for its partners with the Data RPA platform that applies AI/ML-powered Digital Workers to automate data management, data governance, and data analytics tasks across any cloud or on-premise environment. Enterprise customers adopting Data RPA have been able to modernize their data fabric by adopting automation into their data operating model and move beyond legacy manual processing.
SoftwareCIO

Clouds for AI and HPC

The unmitigated growth of data, along with the need to glean insights from that data, is driving the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and cloud, highlighting the advantages of a hybrid, multi-cloud IT operating model. Organizations looking to adopt data science practices using AI and HPC stand to benefit greatly from multi-cloud choice, efficiency, and scalability.
Computerseverythingrf.com

VIAVI Accelerates 5G at the Edge With O-RAN Testing on AWS Outposts

Viavi Solutions has announced the availability of the TeraVM O-CU Tester on AWS Outposts, marking the industry’s first O-RAN Central Unit (O-CU) test solution deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services (AMS) at the network edge. As 5G services leverage edge computing, the ability to validate application and infrastructure performance at any point in the network has become essential to ensuring quality of experience.
Softwaredatabricks.com

Introducing Delta Sharing: An Open Protocol for Secure Data Sharing

Data sharing has become critical in the modern economy as enterprises look to securely exchange data with their customers, suppliers and partners. For example, a retailer may want to publish sales data to its suppliers in real time, or a supplier may want to share real-time inventory. But so far, data sharing has been severely limited because sharing solutions are tied to a single vendor. This creates friction for both data providers and consumers, who naturally run different platforms.
Cell Phoneswilliamsonhomepage.com

HCA partners with Google Cloud on analytics capabilities

HCA Healthcare has landed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to develop new analytical capabilities for its clinical and operational teams. Google Cloud will use data from HCA Healthcare’s 32 million annual patient encounters across 47,000 physicians to build out a data platform that will add an extra layer of intelligence to the hospital giant’s patient care and back-end efficiencies. All patient records will be de-identified and compliant with HIPPA guidelines prior to being released to Google data scientists, HCA Chief Medical Officer Jonathon Perlin told the Wall Street Journal.
BusinessVentureBeat

Microsoft to drive Italy’s digital transformation with defense partner

(Reuters) — Italian defense group Leonardo and U.S. tech giant Microsoft have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy’s public administration and critical national infrastructures, the two companies said in a statement. The project will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions,...