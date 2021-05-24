PACKS: lo-fi slacker rock that confronts an unpredictable world
In November 2020, Madeline Link was studying the art of papier-mâché at an artist's retreat in Mexico City. The 24-year-old from Ottawa is a graduate of Toronto's OCAD University, the city's oldest art school; she's immersed herself in numerous disciplines of art, to varying degrees of success. But pursuing papier-mâché was a revelation. In Mexican culture, papier-mâché – cartonería, as it's known in Spanish – is a respected craft. It's used to make Judas figures to be burned before Easter, or piñatas to be beaten during celebrations. Beautiful things, made to be destroyed.