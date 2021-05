Protest: A group of protesters attended a City of Los Angeles Press conference Monday to protest Councilman Mike Bonin’s plans for temporary homeless shelters at local beaches. The protesters could be heard chanting “Recall Bonin” while the Councilman spoke about the nearby Palisades Fire. The event was chosen as a protest location because the fire staging area for the incident is at Will Rogers State Beach, one of the areas identified in Bonin’s proposal as a possible location for tiny homes or tents.