Surge testing and vaccination have been deployed in coronavirus hotspots around the UK, as health authorities battle to prevent the highly infectious Indian variant from sweeping across the country.As weekly Covid case rates doubled in Bolton – the town worst hit by the B1.617.2 strain – efforts to clamp down on the variant were stepped up in Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Kirklees, North Tyneside, Glasgow, Moray and Hounslow in west London.But test and trace chief Dr Jenny Harries insisted that the fight against the Indian variant was not lost, despite Public Health England figures showing that 135 areas of England...