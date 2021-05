The first edition of the European Paralympic Championship will be held in Rotterdam in 2023. The event comes from the TOC team, based in Oss. The Almost two years The sports organizer TOC has been busy organizing the event for disabled athletes in the Netherlands. Now there is a green light. For the first time ever, European Championships for various sports will be compiled in and around the same host city. Around 1,500 athletes will attend Rotterdam from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 20 August 2023. The goal is to have 7 to 10 different sports, including cycling, wheelchair tennis, pocha, goalball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. , Table tennis, judo, and parasols are part of the new European Championship. Cycling and wheelchair tennis have never had a regular European championship.