newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Review: Bay Area writers celebrate, and ponder, life in ever-changing San Francisco

By Zack Ruskin
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying goodbye is never easy, but when it comes to San Francisco, the task can be downright heartbreaking. Perhaps inspired by a growing trend in stories eager to declare San Francisco a thing of the past, “The End of the Golden Gate: Writers on Loving and (Sometimes) Leaving San Francisco,” brings some of the area’s most notable voices together to offer an insider’s account on why we go (but often stay) in a city that is beauty incarnate but constantly in search of itself.

datebook.sfchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Handler
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Margaret Cho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponder#San Francisco Bay#Bay Area#Black Beauty#Kimberly Bay#Victorian#Writers#Love#Poet Steve Abbott#Loving#Specific Facets#Editor Gary Kamiya#Argonauts#El Dorado#Haight Street#Profound Costs#Comedian Margaret Cho#Surfer Writer Bonnie Tsui#Review#Impossible Promises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

New Heron Arts Exhibit “Summer” by Kristin Farr

Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition SUMMER by Kristin Farr. The opening reception for SUMMER is Saturday, June 5th, 2021, from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view at Heron Arts until July 3rd, 2021. SUMMER is a retrospective...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Cartooning Basics: Intro to Digital Animation (Online)

Are you yourself or your teen interested in animation? This workshop uses a free animation program to teach basic vocabulary, skills and tools that can be used to make hand drawn 2-D animations using digital tools. Every student will complete the workshop with a short looping animation and basic understanding of animation concepts. No experience necessary. (Art programs used will be free. No download required for the program and works on any internet connected device or computer. A sample file template will be sent with the link to attend.)
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
San Francisco, CAamericantheatre.org

Lineup Announced for 44th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

This year’s festival will feature works from Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. SAN FRANCISCO: Playwrights Foundation has announced the lineup for the 44th annual Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be streamed online for a second year. This year’s playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Miyoko Conley, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, Sam Hamashima, and Johnny G. Lloyd. The festival will stream online July 16-25, with tickets available on a sliding scale beginning on June 15.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
FanSided

SKYY Vodka evolves its flavor to embrace its heritage

The iconic blue bottle on the shelf has always stood out and SKYY Vodka continues to make its mark on the vodka market with its newest evolution. Although the brand began as a quest to make the perfect martini, beverage trends have steered away from that classic cocktail. Now, the vodka soda fills the glass and the flavors for that drink can benefit from more nuance.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

8 Bay Area arts and entertainment events to check out this week

The Chronicle’s guide to notable arts and entertainment happenings in the Bay Area. You’re never too young to learn to fight racism, says TheatreWorks’ virtual school tour. “Racism is one of the worst kinds of mean someone can be,” reads a line in “A Kids Book About Racism,” “because racism...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Daddy Matters” Father/Daughter Durational Dance Duet

Joe Goode Performance Group and the JGPG Dance for Parkinson’s Program present Daddy Matters— an ongoing father-daughter duet co-created & performed by Jhia Jackson and Richard Jackson. Daddy Matters uses structured improvisation, audience direction, and a blend of Black contemporary music styles to engage with themes of race, family, and Parkinson’s Disease. The work is generated from an interview with Grandma Tiger, creating an intergenerational experience that evolves over time as the family shifts and the work’s intended audience does as well.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Toast is the tie-dye shirt of foods - and still one of the Bay Area's finest culinary wonders

After a few weeks away from San Francisco, the thing I craved the most was good toast: a sandpapery facade shielding the tender, steamy insides of artisan bread, served with stew, soup, dip and fine butter. If you don’t bake it yourself, you have to try very hard to find decent bread in rural Illinois, and I was in no state of mind to knead. I wanted what I couldn’t have: thin slices of sourdough, their interiors tightened by the heat, with corners made for piercing through jelly-like egg yolks. Or, yes, the crumbly and rich cinnamon sugar brioche toast at Trouble Coffee in the Sunset District, where the smell of sea air mingles with the aroma of caramelized sweetness.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.