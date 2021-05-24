newsbreak-logo
One Planet: Climate Change Is Causing Western Butterfly Populations To Rapidly Decline

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we are rebroadcasting our discussion about the impact of climate change on butterfly populations. According to a new study published in the journal Science, over the past four decades, more than 450 butterfly species have declined at an average rate of nearly two percent a year.

