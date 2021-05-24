Don’t Want Your Picture Used? FotoWare Launches Image Consent Management App to Meet Growing Data Privacy Requirements
Consent changes can be made easily by individuals via app or email. New consent information linked immediately to all digital assets. Digital asset management (DAM) provider FotoWare has announced a world first as it launches the FotoWare Consent Management feature for browsers and mobile apps. It enables recording of usage rights and consent at the time of image capture, while intelligently finding any related images and assigning the same consents.aithority.com