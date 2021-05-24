Don’t Want Your Picture Used? FotoWare Launches Image Consent Management App to Meet Growing Data Privacy Requirements

DigiLocker: Nowadays Aadhaar and PAN card has become mandatory. Would not be without these things. The basis of doing any work has become mandatory. Required for almost all types of transactions. And these Aadhaar and PAN cards are not available at the same time. Then there will be trouble. Can’t find where to look in an emergency. It is not necessary to hide in the house. To avoid such problems, the central government launched a virtual locker five years ago. The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT has set up a platform called Digilock as part of the Digital India program.