Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 3 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

morganton.com
Morganton, NC
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.
Burke County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catawba, Cleveland, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Doppler radar indicates weak rotation with this storm. Spin-up of a very brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Catawba; Cleveland; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHWESTERN CATAWBA NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHEASTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM EDT At 552 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Morganton, or near South Mountains State Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. Locations to be impacted include Morganton, Longview, Valdese, Icard, Drexel, Hildebran, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Lake Rhodhiss and Hickory Regional Airport. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 03:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Fuel moisture values are very low due to the lack of recent rainfall, and brush continues to dry out due to a dry air mass currently in place across the area. These conditions, combined with relative humidity values expected to drop to 20 to 25 percent, are expected to enhance the fire danger across northeast Georgia and the western Carolinas this afternoon. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn Saturday. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.