Pembroke, NC

SBI joins investigation of Pembroke police officer’s possible misconduct

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE (AP) - The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has joined a police department in the state to investigate department police officers. SBI and Pembroke Police investigators are looking into a video that shows an officer shoving people on a bench at a store. The local newspaper reports Pembroke Police...

