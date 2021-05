Australians are travelling towards an unknown future without a map. We have no agreed idea about where we are headed to or what we would prefer to become as a nation by 2030, 2040 or 2050. Nor do we have a clear picture of where we are starting from in the early 2020s. However, a new consolidated National Wellbeing Index is now being built to show the current facts of our social, environmental, economic and democratic wellbeing. The National Wellbeing Index is being developed and published in “Australia Together”, our nation’s first long term plan. See the Index at: https://543a0e22-a7ba-40a3-aea3-cc0010263a7e.filesusr.com/ugd/2b062e_ffe3f64ced9345bfbc6de4410467924e.pdf.