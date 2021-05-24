Out of Thin Air: Running wisdom and magic from above the clouds in Ethiopia
Title: Out of Thin Air: Running wisdom and magic from above the clouds in Ethiopia. “Never underestimate the beast that lies within a man’s heart.”. There are many variations of the above aphorism. This one couldn’t ring more true about the Ethiopian and greater East African running communities. Ethiopian runner’s hearts are big and powerful in a literal sense. However, the beast that lies within the metaphorical heart, or perhaps the spirit, is seemingly unlimited.athleticsillustrated.com