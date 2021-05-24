Out of Thin Air: Running wisdom and magic from above the clouds in Ethiopia

Submerged and underwater forests can be found all over the world. The term covers multiple types of forests, but commonly describes those with remains of trees that have been drowned due to rising sea levels and have been preserved thanks to cold water temperatures. These types of forests are often formed when a dam is established on a river, causing water to back up and create a lake over established forests. But not all underwater forests are dead. Some involve cypress or mangrove trees, which have special roots that allow them to breathe air and survive while submerged.