Radhe Piracy Row: Delhi HC Directs WhatsApp to Suspend Services of Users Circulating Salman Khan’s Film

Salman Khan’s Radhe released on OTT yesterday and since then, reviews have been pouring in. Nobody expects a Salman Khan movie to be an Oscar winner anyway, not even his fans. But many wanted it to be interesting enough to give a few hours of solace from the terrible times we are going through. Turns out that was too much of an ask. The film just couldn’t get over Salman’s stardom and become anything beyond his regular humdrum. Although the actor had already started celebrating its success on Twitter, IMDb tells a different story. The film has managed to earn a paltry 2.1 user ratings. It is only second to 2018’s Race 3 which scored a disappointing 1.9 user ratings. Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Tone-Deaf Remake of The Outlaws Is Terribly Dated! (News Brig Exclusive)