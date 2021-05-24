newsbreak-logo
Radhe Piracy Row: Delhi HC Directs WhatsApp to Suspend Services of Users Circulating Salman Khan’s Film

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 3 days ago

On the basis of a suit filed by Zee, the Delhi High Court has ordered WhatsApp users to stop circulating Salman Khan's latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This comes after the distributor alleged that the film has been a victim of rampant piracy through social media platforms. The High Court has directed WhatsApp to suspend services to numbers that are being used to sell pirated copies of the film. The court has also directed the country's leading telecom operators — Airtel, Jio and Vodafone — to disclose subscriber details of the offenders, with Zee to initiate further legal action against them.

newsbrig.com
