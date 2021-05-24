Lakers vs. Suns: Los Angeles needs to emphasize spacing in lineup decisions after ugly Game 1 loss to Phoenix

The NBA playoffs have arrived. The Association's final week was filled with twists and turns as very little was decided until the last day. Now, the real season begins. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers played with their complete collection of talent over the weekend, got a good health report from LeBron James, and looked like the immovable object we expected them to be when the season began. Unfortunately, their bad run of health has landed them in the play-in tournament with a date against the NBA's one-man unstoppable force in Steph Curry and the Warriors. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seed Phoenix Suns in Round 1.