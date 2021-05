Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Second vaccine doses will be accelerated for the over-50s and clinically vulnerable, the prime minister said, amid increasing concern over the India variant. The NHS will get in touch with people in those groups, who will now get their second dose eight weeks after their first, rather than 12. Boris Johnson said there was no reason to delay England's plans to ease lockdown for now, but the variant could "make it more difficult" in June. He said the India variant was thought to be more transmissible than others, but it was unclear by how much. But there's no evidence to suggest vaccines are less effective at protecting against severe illness from the India variant.