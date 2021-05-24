newsbreak-logo
Covid vaccine side effects: Four medical problems which may affect the vaccine

By Jackson Ronnie
todaynewspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials in the UK have administered close to 60 million jabs, giving most British adults at least a degree of protection from COVID-19. However, some people show hesitancy in receiving the vaccine with others having medical problems which stop them altogether. What are the four medical problems which may affect the use of the Covid vaccine?

todaynewspost.com
Related
Medical Sciencehealthday.com

mRNA Vaccines Effective for Preventing Symptomatic COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For health care personnel (HCP), the vaccine effectiveness (VE) of authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) against symptomatic COVID-19 illness is 82 and 94 percent for a single dose and for two doses, respectively, according to research published in the May 14 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Pharmaceuticalslcmchealth.org

Which vaccine is better? Breaking down the 3 COVID-19 vaccines

When you get your flu shot each year at your doctor’s office or pharmacy, there usually is only one vaccine available, right? Same goes for nearly all vaccines. But when it comes to COVID-19, there are three options—and that can be really confusing!. How are you supposed to know which...
Sciencemedshadow.org

No, Vaccine Side Effects Don’t Tell You How Well Your Immune System Will Protect You From COVID-19

Robert Finberg, University of Massachusetts Medical School. If someone gets a headache or feels a bit under the weather after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s become common to hear them say something like “Oh, it just means my immune system is really working hard.” On the flip side, when people don’t notice any side effects, they sometimes worry the shot isn’t doing its job or their immune system isn’t reacting at all.
Public Healthnewsnationnow.com

Pfizer COVID vaccine ‘safe, effective for teens’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics said it’s important to vaccinate kids 12-and-older now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is approved for that age group. “To date we’ve recorded over 3.8 million children who’ve had COVID-19 and we know that number is probably underestimated,”...
Pharmaceuticalssky963.com

CDC releases COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Study

A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29. “This report provided the most compelling information to date that COVID-19 vaccines were performing as expected in the real world,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “This study, added to the many studies that preceded it, was pivotal to CDC changing its recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.” Data for this assessment come from a network covering 500,000 HCP across 33 sites in 25 U.S. states, providing additional robust evidence that mRNA vaccines are effective against symptomatic illness in real-world conditions. The assessment compared vaccination status of participants who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 (cases) with vaccination status of those who tested negative (controls). Among the 1,843 participants, there were 623 cases and 1,220 controls. Vaccine effectiveness estimates were calculated by comparing the odds of COVID-19 vaccination in cases and controls. The large sample size in this study allowed for a precise vaccine effectiveness estimate with narrower confidence intervals than earlier CDC findings published March 29. Understanding vaccine effectiveness among HCP is important because they are at higher risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 through patient interactions. Vaccination of HCP protects them and their patients against COVID-19 and ensures continuation of critical health care services. The assessment found that COVID-19 symptomatic illness was reduced by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated, defined in this study as seven or more days after receipt of a second vaccine dose, and by 82% among those who were partially vaccinated, defined in this study as 14 days after receipt of dose one through six days after dose two. These findings support CDC’s recommendation that everyone should get both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to get the most protection. This assessment is part of CDC’s comprehensive strategy of using complementary methods to understand how COVID-19 vaccines are working in different populations and real-world settings. On May 12, CDC expanded COVID-19 vaccination recommendations to include adolescents 12 years through 15 years of age under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. These adolescents are now authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how well FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in people of different age groups, including children and adolescents.
Public Healthlocalmemphis.com

VERIFY: How long are COVID-19 vaccines effective?

WASHINGTON — Why don’t we know for sure how long the COVID-19 vaccines are effective? It’s a question many people have asked since the country first began mass vaccinations in December 2020. The time, right now, is at least six months. However, a viewer pointed out to the Verify Team,...
PharmaceuticalsMedical News Today

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine: Should you worry about the side effects?

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, BBIBP-CorV, which the Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products (BBIBP) developed, is the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine that the World Health Organization (WHO) has authorized for emergency use. This Snapshot feature discusses some of the common side effects that have occurred in clinical trials and the controversies surrounding the safety of the vaccine.
IndustrySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

People's Pharmacy: Is ringing in the ears a side effect of vaccines?

Q • I received the Moderna vaccine. After the second shot, I developed tinnitus that has lasted five weeks (so far). I haven’t found much about this side effect online in medical reports. However, I did find a forum with other people complaining of tinnitus that has not gone away. Have you heard of this? Can you give me some hope that it will go away in time?
Pharmaceuticalswuga.org

Side Effects Provide Concern As Vaccine Numbers Increase

Almost a third of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Biden Administration is aiming for 70% of the adult population in the U.S. to have one shot, with 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4th. Dr. Ross McKinney is the Chief Scientific Officer for the Association of American. He addressed concerns regarding the side effects of the vaccines.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

Vaccine-hesitant Americans cite inaccurate side effects

An alarming amount of vaccine-hesitant people who list side effects as a top concern falsely believe the vaccines cause death, DNA alteration, infertility or birth defects, according to recent Harris polling. Why it matters: Respondents also listed blood clots, which are a real side effect of some coronavirus vaccines, but...
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.
Public Healthkhn.org

How Effective Are Covid Vaccines Against Variant In India?

New research indicates that they may be less effective. Other studies look at the efficacy of mixing and matching shots, as well as antibodies in vaccinated people. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines could be less effective against the coronavirus variant that was first found in India, the chief of Germany's public health agency said on Friday, referring to initial studies. However, the level of knowledge was still very poor and he hoped for better data within two weeks, said Lother Wieler at a news conference. Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was currently reassessing its travel recommendations for Britain, which is currently listed as a risk region becase the spread of that variant there has caused concern in recent days. (5/21)
Public HealthTODAY.com

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for immunocompromised people?

Alan Sporn thought he was protected from COVID-19 after he received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with the second shot coming in February. But the 75-year-old Illinois businessman died on March 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus and developing pneumonia, NBC Chicago reported. His family was stunned to find that the vaccination provided little protection for Sporn, likely because he was immunocompromised — diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2019.
ScienceKAAL-TV

COVID-19 vaccine less effective for transplant patients

(ABC 6 News) - When researchers began looking into the COVID vaccine, transplant patients were excluded from the study. Now, we are learning more about how immunocompromised individuals could react when they get the vaccine - and it's not good news. Researchers found that the vaccine does not work as...