Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard start for Real Madrid against Chelsea. Real Madrid travel to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 at Valdebebas last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. The hosts may have that crucial away goal, but this one is finely poised indeed. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.