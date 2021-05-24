newsbreak-logo
Searching for a Palestinian After

By George Abraham
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Nakba, there was the Nakba of Before: Nakba of earth. less-split, Nakba of root-less hollow, Nakba of take and take. -back. Nakba where 1948 was less a time than a state. of []. And after, there was the Nakba of Naksa, the Nakba. of Protective Edge and inescapable...

#Palestinian#Oceans#Gaza#Beforebefore#Nakba Of American Letters#Sheikh Jarrah#Country#Atom#Fatherless Breath#Dismembered Starlight#Earth Less Split#Metaphor#Open Air Prison#Naksa#Ment#Gas
