Searching for a Palestinian After

The latest round of war between the Palestinian people and Israel has been raging for days with no end in sight. Although the common belief is that this round began after Israel tried to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, which was indeed an important factor in raising the tension between the two people, the root cause of the problem is the apartheid-like system that Israel has set up in East Jerusalem and the West Bank for the Palestinian people, whereby they are mistreated and discriminated by Israel and its security forces, evicted from their homes, farms, and orchards, and their drinking water resources are used for consumption within Israel.