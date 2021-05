MILTON — You will be able to buy a packaged cocktail to go with your dinner from Milton Marketplace, just don't go looking for a bottle of your favorite liquor. The select board on Wednesday unanimously approved an all-alcoholic beverages license for the Granite Avenue store, subject to a series of restrictions. The display space for alcoholic beverages, including craft beers and wines, is limited to 211 square feet, the area currently in use. And, the products sold cannot be more than 12.5 percent alcohol by volume.