Rhode Island man arrested after driving the wrong way on one-way street
A Rhode Island man is facing charges, including DWI after driving the wrong way on a one-way street in the city of Jamestown late Saturday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies, along with Jamestown Police officers, stopped 26-year-old Efraim Vazquez III on East 2nd Street. Further investigation found Vazquez was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Vazquez was taken into custody and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, driving the wrong direction on a one-way street, and refusal to take breath test. He is scheduled to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.chautauquatoday.com