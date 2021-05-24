Demi Lovato Says Complimenting Someone on Weight Loss Might Be ‘Harmful’

Demi Lovato has finally stopped beefing with yogurt shops and is redirecting their energy to their personal and professional life. On the debut day of their new podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” the singer announced that they are non-binary in an Instagram post and as such would be changing their pronouns to they/them. Lovato, who has been allowing the public to see their journey with substance misuse and mental health nearly uncensored, told their audience that this “revelation” came as a result of “healing and self-reflecting work.” This announcement also included information about their new podcast, the first episode of which is dedicated to talking out this life update and exploring their feelings on the matter.