Weight Loss

Demi Lovato Says Complimenting Someone on Weight Loss Might Be ‘Harmful’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who last week came out as non-binary and will henceforth be using they/them pronouns, recently said that complimenting someone on their weight loss can be just as harmful as complimenting somebody on weight gain. Lovato took to her Instagram story and wrote, “If you don’t know someone’s history with food, please don’t comment on their body. Because even if your intention is pure, it might leave that person awake at 2 am overthinking that statement.” Demi Lovato Comes Out As Non-Binary, Says ‘I Am Proud’.

newsbrig.com
Person
Demi Lovato
Weight Gain, Soul Food, American, Stone Cold, Syndicated News, Singer Announces Change, Gender Neutral Pronouns, They Them
