PwC Highlights That Nearly 50% of Hedge Funds are Investing in Crypto Assets

By Md Motiur Rahman
thedechained.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest report by analyzing the international digital assets hedge funds landscape, PwC stated that the total AUM grew to $3.8 billion from $2 billion two years ago. The third annual report by the prominent tax and financial advisory firm stated that Bitcoin led the surge, with more than 92 percent of the market.

