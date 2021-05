It may not be much of a category at the moment, but the electric pickup truck segment is about to become a fierce new battleground in the American automotive marketplace. Ford plans to be among the first to strike with its electric F-150 — and, much as with the Mustang Mach-E, the brand is more than willing to reappropriate one of its iconic nameplates for electric vehicle use if it means getting people to pay attention: the all-new Ford F-150 EV, as it turns out, will be called the new F-150 Lightning.