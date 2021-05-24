Cambridge Students Given Glasses as part of Vision To Learn
CAMBRIDGE, OH – Students at Cambridge Primary School were delighted to try on and see clearly with their brand new glasses today. The glasses were provided through a unique collaboration between the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Ohio Optometric Foundation and nonprofit provider Vision To Learn, which together will use a mobile vision clinic to provide school-site vision care to thousands of students in Appalachian Ohio in the years to come.whiznews.com