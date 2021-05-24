newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, OH

Cambridge Students Given Glasses as part of Vision To Learn

By George Hiotis
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, OH – Students at Cambridge Primary School were delighted to try on and see clearly with their brand new glasses today. The glasses were provided through a unique collaboration between the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Ohio Optometric Foundation and nonprofit provider Vision To Learn, which together will use a mobile vision clinic to provide school-site vision care to thousands of students in Appalachian Ohio in the years to come.

whiznews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cambridge, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Care#Faculty Research#Community Schools#Faculty Members#Free Schools#Cambridge Primary School#Vision To Learn#The Ohio State#Fao#Ohioans#The In School Eye Exam#Ohio State Treasurer#Vision Exams#School Vision Screenings#Glasses Today#Students#Prescription Glasses#Nonprofit Provider Vision#Collaboration#Eye Exams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
UCLA
Related
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Students could return to fully in-person learning this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — All Illinois public schools could return to fully in-person learning this fall. The Illinois State Board of Education is set to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would mean all students would have to return to classrooms this fall. The only exceptions to allow remote learning...
Clarion, PADerrick

C-L student volunteers, learns at the polls

CLARION TOWNSHIP - There was a new face at the polls in Clarion Township on Tuesday, as Clarion-Limestone High School senior Brooke Baughman continued a 15-year-old tradition of student volunteers helping at the polls. "I try to recruit students to work at the polls because our workers are retired people...
Yankton Daily Press

DWU Student To Be A Part Of Community Unity Project

WAGNER — The East River Horizons Team and their friends are preparing for a culture and music event to be held at Wagner Lake in Wagner on June 13. The event is being referred to as “605 Unity JAM” and is intended to help bring people together to increase culture awareness, understanding, acceptance and appreciation for all cultures in the area.
Educationnewsitem.com

Colleges form alliance to support student-designed learning

At a convention on the future of learning in 2019, a handful of voices stood out to Philomena Mantella. The newly appointed president of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, had used the week of her inauguration to bring together philanthropists, educators and advocates to discuss innovation in higher education. But when the attendees gathered in small discussion groups, Mantella found some of the most insightful thinking came from the students.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

St. Louis students learn the art of carving

— The 8th graders at St. Louis Catholic School were recently visited by Mr. Tim Weberding courtesy of the Batesville Area Arts Council. Mr. Weberding shared some of his wisdom about having grit and pursuing your dreams. He also shared some of his personal handi-work and gave the students some tips on carving. Each student was then given a bar of soap to attempt a soap carving.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Students learn lessons in investing

Students learned valuable lessons about the volatility of the financial landscape through the annual Stock Market Challenge, which wrapped up recently. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy provides students with a web-based stock simulation platform. They learn how to trade stocks by using curriculum, courses and educational supplements during the 10-week competition.
EngineeringPosted by
News19 WLTX

Robots help Lexington Two students learn in the classroom

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Lexington Two school is helping students learn by using robots in the classroom. As technology progresses, it has continued to change the way student learn at school. Savannah Kelly is a second grade teacher at Saluda River Academy of the Arts. She says around March,...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

USPCE offers learning opportunities for students

IARN — The U.S. Pork Center of Excellence continues to provide education and training opportunities for those in the pork industry. Chelsey Van Genderen – program manager for USPCE – says the organization helps facilitate research and learning through national collaboration. She outlines the Swine Science Online Program. “And that...
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

GIPS opening up virtual learning to all students

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools announced Friday morning that additional virtual learning opportunities will be available for the 2021-2022 school year. It will now be offered to all district families. This comes following the launch of Grand Island Public Schools Virtual School in the fall of...
Educationetvnews.com

Carbon School District Bringing Summer Learning to Students

As the summer season approaches, the Carbon School District (CSD) shared that they are thrilled to offer an elementary summer learning program. This program will support reading and math skills for the students and is slated to be hosted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The program will begin on the week of June 14 and will run through the week of July 26.
Pe Ell, WAChronicle

Remote Learning Returns in Pe Ell as Students Quarantine

Middle school and high school students in Pe Ell are returning to remote learning after 20% of its campus population quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, Superintendent Kyle MacDonald wrote Monday morning in a letter. Starting Tuesday, all students and staff at the secondary schools were expected to return to remote...
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Ayersville students learn how to help peers in need

AYERSVILLE — "I was very excited about it, I was eager to grasp the idea and to understand how I could help people." Those are the words of Isaiah Joseph, a junior at Ayersville High School, who recently completed Teen Mental Health First Aid training through Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC), in cooperation with the Four County ADAMhs Board.
Public Healthecampusnews.com

Students give passing grades to pandemic learning

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an influx of new challenges to higher education, with the move to online learning shedding light on equity gaps and student mental health needs. And while no transition was perfect, the majority of students, faculty, and administrators actually give pandemic learning a decent grade. In fact,...
Educationiosconews.com

Gov. Whitmer releases student learning recovery plan

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday released the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery, giving guidance for schools to create COVID-19 recovery plans. The Blueprint provides recommendations and research to address challenges across wellness, academics, school culture, and community engagement. “The most pressing challenges schools face aren’t new,...
EducationBirmingham Star

Educational intervention enhances student learning: Study

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): In a study of low-income, urban youth in the US, researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that students exposed to Photovoice, an educational intervention, experienced greater improvements in STEM-capacity scores and environmental awareness scores compared to a group of youth who were not exposed to the activity.
Newark, DEThe Review

How online learning is affecting students’ eyes

With everything from school and work to social events being shifted online, students are spending more time than ever in front of screens. Hours of screen time can have a negative effect on one’s eyes, and there are some important steps that can be taken to take better care of them.
Educationpcdn.co

Scaffolding as a RoadMap: Guiding and Supporting Student Learning

If there ever was a time to create a flexible structure for student learning and success, the time is now. One of the most empowering and compassionate practices that we can integrate into our classrooms is scaffolding, an instructional strategy that provides students with a framework to guide and support their learning (Wood, Bruner, & Ross, 1976). Scaffolding can offer a weekly structure that supports student growth, creates autonomous learners who are responsible for their own learning, and gives learners more confidence in acquiring new skills.
EducationBlock Island Times

New distance learning days for BI School students

Superintendent Michael Convery informed the Block Island School Committee of the addition of two Distance Learning day to the school calendar. There will be a DL day added to the week of May 24 and another DL day added to the week of June 7. His decision comes in response to the heightened stress levels he and the staff have observed in the student body over the past weeks.
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

RRTC students experience hands-on learning

Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Red River Technology Center (RRTC) students wasted no time rushing to assist injured parties. Engaging in real-life scenarios in a mock practice setup allowed several students to take future steps into their career field. Rita Livingston, Public Information Officer for RRTC, said students evaluated patient...