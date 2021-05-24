Skuld shares experience of 2020 sulphur cap issues
Norwegian insurer Skuld has shared its experience of 2020 compliant fuels and finds the number of fuel-related claims is not increasing. Prior to 1 January 2020, there were extensive discussions in the industry on what to expect regarding the challenges VLSFO would pose in terms of operational issues and engine damage as well as challenges regarding supply of VLSFO. The most frequent parameter limits deviating from the ISO 8217 standard, reported by Skuld members and clients, are TSP (Total Sediments Potential), Aluminium and Silicon, Sulphur, Pour Point, Flash Point and Viscosity.shipinsight.com