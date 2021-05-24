Skuld shares experience of 2020 sulphur cap issues

DubaiCoin was revolving around $0.17. The coin gained more than 1000 percent in value. It now trades at $1.17 and might keep on rising. Dubai is known as the City of Gold but it was known for much more when on 27th May, DubaiCoin, to everyone’s shock, rose by 1000 percent. The coin is the first designed on a public blockchain by a UAE-based organization called ‘Arabianchain Technology.’ Currently, the DubaiCoin is trading only on selected crypto exchanges and is not listed on major exchanges like Coinbase or Binance.