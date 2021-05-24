Here’s How To Save Money On Air Conditioning This Summer

Hey, folks! Gather 'round! Let's all get rich together. We've got some ideas. All we need now is some help and, oh yeah, maybe just a little bit of your hard-earned money. You don't really need that anyway, do you? Those old bills are dirty and carry who-knows-what in the way of diseases, an occasional sneeze and goodness-knows what else. Get all that out of your danger zone now. Trust us. Just send your money our way. We'll take care of it. We'll make everyone rich. Do we have ideas about making cash grow? Send it all to us now! We'll take care of it. We'll handle every penny for you. You just can't go wrong, now can you?