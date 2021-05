Whenever Micah Bruggeman walks across the stage at graduation, he will leave Joplin High School as one of the most decorated track and field and cross country athletes. “He leaves us having run the second-fastest 800 (meters) in school history,” Joplin cross country and distance coach Dustin Dixon said. “The fastest mile, the third fastest two-mile, the third fastest 5K in cross country. He’s near the top of all of our record boards. He’s been instrumental in the success we have had the past four years.”