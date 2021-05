From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."