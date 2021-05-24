newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Weekly Outlook: RBNZ Decision, Fed Speakers And U.S. Core PCE

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a light week ahead of us in terms of scheduled economic releases and events, but we do get a couple of important ones. First of all, we have an RBNZ monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where, following the latest better-than-expected employment data, it would be interesting to see whether officials will sound a bit more optimistic. In the US, we will get to hear from several Fed speakers, while on Friday, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, the core PCE index is due to be released. Both are likely to set the tone as to whether the Fed should consider to start normalizing policy sooner than previously anticipated, or not.

www.investing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Inflation Rate#Us Dollar#Headline Inflation#Economic Outlook#Fed Officials#Ecb#Atlanta Fed#Fed Speakers#U S Core#Rbnz Decision#Pentecost#Fed Board#Committee#Asian#Zew#Eurozone#European#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

NZD/USD Aims Higher But US PCE May Spark Volatility on Fed Policy Rethink

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Treasury Market, PCE -Talking Points. Asia Pacific Markets may close the week in a quiet mood. US PCE data may drive significant volatility in NZD/USD. NZD/USD remains underpinned by RBNZ-inspired strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific markets may see a quiet day to close the...
Businessfa-mag.com

U.S. Household Spending Growth Moderates; Core Prices Jump

U.S. personal spending rose at a steady, yet moderate pace in April after a stimulus-fueled binge a month earlier. The reading is consistent with sustained growth in the biggest part of the economy and partly reflects faster inflation. Purchases of goods and services increased 0.5% following an upwardly revised 4.7%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

On the lookout for US PCE (core) inflation today

We’ll start off with the pound for a change. Bank of England’s Vlieghe generally carries a dovish label which makes his comments yesterday about an early rate hike if the labor market recovers smoothly all the remarkable. He balanced the tone of his speech a bit (“downside scenario shows BoE rates going negative”) but that’s not what markets retained from his message. UK gilt yields rose 2.9 bps (2y) to a significant 5.8 bps (10y) as bets on such a policy rate hike increased. Sterling jumped quite substantially. EUR/GBP forfeited the ST upward trend channel, falling half a big figure to below 0.86. Cable finished near the recent recovery highs of 1.42. Bond yields in the US advanced 2-4 bps at the medium and long end of the curve, a move spurred by decent data and president Biden’s leaked plans to propose spending of $6tn (!) in the coming fiscal year, to be raised to $8.2tn by 2031 and leaving gaping holes in the budget of at least $1.3tn each year over the next decade. Signs of US short-term money market rates being squeezed too much and risk decoupling from the Fed’s benchmark rates are building further: usage of the Fed’s reverse repo facility reached a record $485 bn yesterday. German yields joined the US and eked out a 3-4 bps gain at the long end. The German 10y support at -0.20% survived. On FX markets, the dollar hardly profited from the massive spending plans, perhaps eying the monster deficits instead. EUR/USD traded an inconclusive, sideways pattern in the high 1.21 area. USD/JPY did advance towards 109.81 but that was mainly on a weak yen: EUR/JPY jumped beyond resistance around 133.5 to near 134 (the highest level since early 2018) as well. Cyclical stocks profited the most from Biden’s spending ambitions though gains for the DJI remained limited overall (0.41%).
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Rise May Fizzle as US PCE Data Beckons Fed Action

Gold prices idling near $1900/oz figure as markets await April US PCE data. Upside surprise on a key inflation gauge may fuel bets on Fed policy rethink. XAU/USD technical positioning warns that upside momentum may be ebbing. Gold prices are understandably idling as traders opt against leaning into directional bets...
Businessactionforex.com

Core PCE Jumps to Highest Level in 25 Years: DXY, EUR/USD

A key inflation indicator for the US Federal Reserve released earlier today is going to have FOMC members heads spinning at their next meeting in June. The Core PCE Price Index is said to be one of the Fed’s favorite inflation indicators. The April reading YoY was 3.1% vs 2.9% expected. This is the highest reading since the mid-1990s! The Fed has always thought food and energy to be too volatile to be considered when looking at inflation, therefore, they prefer to look at the Core reading. However, we should still note that the headline PCE Price Index was 3.6% vs 3% expected. This data is in-line with other recent April data, which suggests that inflation is growing more rapidly then expected. This has prompted Fed officials recently to comment that they are “talking about talking about tapering bond purchases”.
Businessbondbuyer.com

Half a trillion dollars is sitting at the Fed earning nothing

There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank — earning absolutely nothing. Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility — a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to...
BusinessForexTV.com

Surge In U.S. Core Inflation Buoys Dollar

The U.S. dollar drifted higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as U.S. core personal consumption expenditure reading surpassed expectations in April, signaling that inflation is taking hold in the rapidly expanding economy. Data from the Commerce Department showed that U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index...
Dallas, TXStreetInsider.com

Fed's Kaplan says labor market tightening, calls for taper talk

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks during an interview in his office at the bank's headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 9, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed's Quarles signals he is open to talks on bond program

(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve official signaled on Wednesday he was ready to open talks on reducing some of the U.S. central bank's emergency support for the economy, even if only to clarify the Fed's plans as the economy roars ahead and prices rise. "I don't want to overstate my...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Recovery moves battle 1.2200 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low, offered for the second consecutive day. DXY tracks US Treasury yields to defend 90.00, trade news, Fedspeak entertain markets. German data, US Durable Goods Orders and central bankers eyed. EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.2200, picking up bids of late, heading into Thursday’s European session....
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
Marketsthewealthrace.com

US Dollar Index looks primed to breakdown to fresh 2021 lows – Westpac

Federal Reserve officers affirm a tapering dialogue at upcoming conferences could happen, however with substantial progress unlikely to be achieved till late 2021 – the Fed will keep on with their affected person script – undercutting the US Greenback Index (DXY), within the view of economists at Westpac. BoC tapering...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar May Rise as Inflation Fears, Fed Outlook Hoard the Spotlight

US-CHINA TRADE TALKS, VICTORIA LOCKDOWN, PCE, INFLATION, USD/JPY – TALKING POINTS:. Markets muted despite US-China trade talks, new lockdown in Victoria. Inflation pickup and its impact on Fed policy in focus as PCE data nears. USD/JPY resistance break puts one-month range top in the crosshairs. Financial markets put in an...
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide On Hawkish Fedspeak; Oil Falters

Contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 declined in trading on Thursday, and European stocks fluctuated as the market attempted to price in the odds of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and the effect it could have on the economic recovery after pandemic-related lockdowns. Oil retreated...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Yen falls to 2-week low on US jobless claims

The Japanese yen is under pressure, as USD/JPY has posted gains for a second straight day. In North American trade, USD/JPY is trading at 109.86, up 0.66%. Inflation levels remain at very low levels in Japan, and with the economic downturn due to Covid, there is little reason to expect that this will change anytime soon. Earlier in the week, BoJ Core CPI, the Bank of Japan’s preferred gauge of inflation, dipped to -0.1% in March, down from zero a month earlier. The index has mustered just one gain in the past 13 months.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade

U.S. Agricultural Exports in Fiscal Year 2021 Forecast Up $7.0 Billion to Record $164.0 Billion; Imports at $141.8 Billion. U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year (FY) 2021 are projected at $164.0 billion, up $7.0 billion from the February forecast, led by increases in corn, soybeans, and livestock, poultry, and dairy products. Corn exports are forecast $3.2 billion higher to $17.2 billion due to record volume and higher unit values, driven by strong demand and reduced competition. Soybean exports are projected up $1.5 billion to $28.9 billion as volumes are forecast at record levels and demand from China remains strong.