Weekly Outlook: RBNZ Decision, Fed Speakers And U.S. Core PCE

We’ll start off with the pound for a change. Bank of England’s Vlieghe generally carries a dovish label which makes his comments yesterday about an early rate hike if the labor market recovers smoothly all the remarkable. He balanced the tone of his speech a bit (“downside scenario shows BoE rates going negative”) but that’s not what markets retained from his message. UK gilt yields rose 2.9 bps (2y) to a significant 5.8 bps (10y) as bets on such a policy rate hike increased. Sterling jumped quite substantially. EUR/GBP forfeited the ST upward trend channel, falling half a big figure to below 0.86. Cable finished near the recent recovery highs of 1.42. Bond yields in the US advanced 2-4 bps at the medium and long end of the curve, a move spurred by decent data and president Biden’s leaked plans to propose spending of $6tn (!) in the coming fiscal year, to be raised to $8.2tn by 2031 and leaving gaping holes in the budget of at least $1.3tn each year over the next decade. Signs of US short-term money market rates being squeezed too much and risk decoupling from the Fed’s benchmark rates are building further: usage of the Fed’s reverse repo facility reached a record $485 bn yesterday. German yields joined the US and eked out a 3-4 bps gain at the long end. The German 10y support at -0.20% survived. On FX markets, the dollar hardly profited from the massive spending plans, perhaps eying the monster deficits instead. EUR/USD traded an inconclusive, sideways pattern in the high 1.21 area. USD/JPY did advance towards 109.81 but that was mainly on a weak yen: EUR/JPY jumped beyond resistance around 133.5 to near 134 (the highest level since early 2018) as well. Cyclical stocks profited the most from Biden’s spending ambitions though gains for the DJI remained limited overall (0.41%).