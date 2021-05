I have been thinking about the Pfizer Covid vaccine since August of 2020, when I became patient 1133 in the Pfizer trial. A lot has happened since then. I got the placebo in August, got the real vaccine in February, my husband got it in February, and my 17-year-old got it in March. As each member of the family was vaccinated, our lives moved a little closer to normal. My 17-year-old has asthma, and two weeks after his second vaccine shot, I started to relax about him going to school and being with his friends.