NBA

Billboard Music Awards, NBA Playoffs, Mount Nyiragongo eruption: 5 things to know Monday

Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigation underway after deadly New Jersey house party shooting. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide an update Monday on a manhunt for an attacker who opened fire at a crowded house party, killing two people and wounding 12 more. State police, called to the scene just before midnight Saturday, said they arrived to find the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman in Fairfield Township, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia. John Fuqua, a resident who runs Life Worth Living, a local anti-violence organization, said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party, and added that the guests were of all ages. "Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr. said. He did not have any details about the shooting. Murphy called the incident “horrific.”

www.thepublicopinion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Shooting#Night Games#Hit Singles#Nba Playoffs#The Top Duo Group#Lebanese#Unicef#The Milwaukee Bucks#Suns Trae Young#New York Knicks Sixers#Wizards Matchmaking#Blk#Tinder#Superswipes#The White House#New Lyft#Life Worth Living#Blame For Lakers#New Jersey House Party
