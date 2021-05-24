The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is Now Accepting Applications for Summer Program

Let me introduce you to Braden Riley. I want you to remember this young man's name because I promise you will hear it again, and when you do, I want you to remember that you heard it about him right here. Here's what you need to know about Braden, he is a violin player, and he's already better at that than you've ever been at anything in your life. Now, HE would never say that, because he's much too humble, but I'm saying that for him - and after hearing him play for about 30 seconds, you will agree with me.