newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is Now Accepting Applications for Summer Program

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for somewhere for your kiddo to go this summer, something to do, let me point you in the direction of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville. The club's summer program is starting soon and they are taking applications now. Shanna Groeninger, the Boys & Girls Club's Resource Development Director, came on the MY Morning Show for her monthly interview, and that's when she gave us the low down on their summer program.

wkdq.com
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Director#The Fulton Avenue Unit#The Fulton Unit#Onemain Boys Girls Club#Dresden St#Monday Friday#Best Backyard Games#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Plant Sale Fundraiser for Memorial Scholarship Fund in 5 Year Old’s Honor #BeLikeDahni

Dahni Jo was 5 years old when her life was tragically cut short. She was a light in the Evansville area, who had a passion for helping animals. Dahni was seen at many fundraising events with local rescues sharing her love for animals. In fact many weekends Dahni spent her time at Petsmart helping with the adoption events, or at Evansville Animal Control handing out treats to the dogs there. She truly had a huge heart for animals. A scholarship fund has now been set up in her name, but the Dahni Jo Memorial Scholarship Fund needs to community's help in raising funds to help students in the future.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Report Card Rewards Around Evansville: Free Stuff for Good Grades

Back when I was in school, one of my favorite things was Book-It. Man, I LOVED getting those sweet personal pan pizzas for reading a zillion books. It feels good to be rewarded for hard work and several local businesses in the tri-state have goodies and giveaways for kids who earned high marks, receiving awards, and making perfect attendance.
AdvocacyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

EVSC Announces Free Breakfast & Lunch for the 2021-2022 School Year

The school year is coming to a close, and the EVSC is already planning for the 2021-2022 school year. Fellow parents, we will have one less expense next year, if your child eats breakfast or lunch at school. My son usually insists on Lunchables unless it is pizza day. That was always a good day to visit him, because everybody loves that square school pizza!
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Perry Heights 8th Grader Named EPO’s Young Artist of the Year Because of His Amazing Violin Skills

Let me introduce you to Braden Riley. I want you to remember this young man's name because I promise you will hear it again, and when you do, I want you to remember that you heard it about him right here. Here's what you need to know about Braden, he is a violin player, and he's already better at that than you've ever been at anything in your life. Now, HE would never say that, because he's much too humble, but I'm saying that for him - and after hearing him play for about 30 seconds, you will agree with me.
Evansville, INwevv.com

University of Evansville to Hold Groundbreaking for New Residence Hall

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Evansville (UE) will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residence hall. The new residence hall, which will be a four-story building totaling 83,000 square feet with a central courtyard, will house 293 beds in a mixture of four-bedroom and six-bedroom "pod" structures. The...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

EVPL Expanding Hours, Reintroducing More Services

Evansville, IN, May 14, 2021 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is pleased to announce expanded hours for in-person services at all EVPL locations beginning Monday, May 17. These hours will be EVPL’s operating hours going forward. In addition to extended hours, library users will be able to reserve meeting...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

EVSC Radio & TV Students Place Third in the Nation with Brilliant PSA

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center has been named one of the Top 10 career and technical schools in the nation. It's a really awesome extension of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. High school students have the opportunity to learn actual real-world job skills. Students don't have to go to an EVSC high school to attend classes. If your child goes to a North or South Gibson, Spencer, Posey, Vanderburgh or Warrick county school, they can enroll at SICTC.
Evansville, INwevv.com

Funk in the City Returns to Haynie's Corner This Year

Another sign the Tri-State is making strides towards normal. Following a year of challenges with construction and the pandemic, Haynie's Corner will be full of activity in 2021 with the return of the annual art festivals and more. Funk in the City Art Festival has worked with the Reopen Evansville...