Glossier’s New Ultralip Is Balm, Gloss, & Lipstick All In One

By Karina Hoshikawa
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can count on one hand the number of times in the last year I've worn lipstick — which, as a beauty person, is pretty out of the ordinary for me. But now, summer 2021 is poised to be a big comeback year for the makeup favourite as we socialise outdoors more. And, just in time, Glossier is here to help reacclimatise our lower faces with its latest launch: Ultralip — a tinted lip balm meets lipgloss meets lipstick hybrid.

