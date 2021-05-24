Elevating marginalized voices

Nicole Firestine is a 10th grade English teacher at Charles O. Dickerson High School. This year has been a difficult one having to adjust to the uncertainties associated with the pandemic. Most of the year, she has spent days educating her students both virtually and in-person until recently, when school went to four days in-person and one day virtual. Most of the high school students returned to a degree of normalcy and Firestine decided to produce a unit for her 25 honor students that would be both engaging and challenging.