newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumansburg, NY

Elevating marginalized voices

By Sue Ulrich
ithaca.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Firestine is a 10th grade English teacher at Charles O. Dickerson High School. This year has been a difficult one having to adjust to the uncertainties associated with the pandemic. Most of the year, she has spent days educating her students both virtually and in-person until recently, when school went to four days in-person and one day virtual. Most of the high school students returned to a degree of normalcy and Firestine decided to produce a unit for her 25 honor students that would be both engaging and challenging.

www.ithaca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trumansburg, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samira Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Based Learning#Marginalized#Issues Women#Important People#Powerful People#Youth Digital#Human Knowledge#Trumansburg High School#Pbl#Google Slides#Metis Nation#Muslim American#African#Trumansburgschools Org#Lgbtq Communities#Indigenous People#Artistic Mediums#Religious Discrimination#Solidarity#Persuasive Speech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Google
Related
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is New York State chartered 501c3 not-for-profit organization charged with the revitalization, development, promotion, and management of downtown Ithaca in the heart of Tompkins County. The DIA strives to preserve and develop the central downtown core as the region’s centerpiece for banking and finance, business and professional offices, government and community services, housing, and as a retail and dining destination highlighted by specialty shops, restaurants, arts and entertainment. Downtown serves everyone who lives and works downtown along with area visitors and tourists.
Ithaca, NYithacavoice.com

Ithaca Voice Sponsorship

Sponsorship support helps underwrite our growing commitment to independent, local journalism. Partnerships represent opportunities for like-minded organizations, nonprofits and community groups to form an alliance with The Ithaca Voice for mutual promotion of our shared values, goals and business objectives. When you sponsor the Ithaca Voice, tens of thousands of our loyal readers will know that your company makes their favorite news source possible.
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Challenge forges alliance to expand services

For more than 50 years, Challenge Workforce Solutions has created pathways for people with barriers to employment. Earlier this month, the Ithaca-based nonprofit forged an alliance with an organization serving people in neighboring counties that will allow it to expand its reach. Challenge’s new alliance is with Mozaic, created last...
Ithaca, NYCornell University

Students capture Ithaca civil leaders’ oral histories in new book

Ithaca’s community organizers, activists, Black farmers and more have transformed the community in ways big and small. And they have stories to tell. A new book, “13 Leaders: Stories of Community Building for Systemic Change,” published by Cornell students, honors the journeys and life’s work of 13 Cornell Civic Leader Fellows – grassroots leaders who have played critical roles in developing resilient communities in and around Ithaca.
Tompkins County, NYNewsChannel 36

One of the Largest Nonprofit Book Sales in the U.S.

ITHACA, N.Y.(WENY)-- Nonprofit organization, The Friends of Tompkins Public Library is hosting its annual Spring book sale. The book sale started on May 1st and goes through May 18th. Attendees are required to practice social distancing and wear face masks, the number of people allowed in the building has also been limited to eighty people.
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

New food share cabinet added on campus

A new food sharing cabinet located outside of Muller Chapel aims to give students food while reducing the stigma of using a food pantry. Elizabeth Jesch ’20, AmeriCorps VISTA in the Center for Civic Engagement, introduced the Mutual Aid Food Sharing Cabinet to the college’s campus April 15 with the help of a group of six students. Some of these students became involved through IC Food for Thought and Challah for Hunger, and others had an interest in addressing food insecurity, Jesch said.